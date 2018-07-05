The best travel credit card if want luxury perks

If you like traveling in style, it could make sense to get a travel credit card that offers luxurious perks, such as free cocktails for when you're waiting to board your flight or complimentary stays at five-star hotels.

To determine the best elite card overall, CNBC Make It analyzed 35 of the most popular travel cards in the U.S. Using a sample budget based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we estimated how much money each card would save the typical American, as well as frequent travelers, after five years. We also evaluated the ease of use of each card, plus notable features and potential downsides including annual fees and interest rates.

While the Capital One Venture card was our No. 1 choice for the best travel card overall, another card stood out as the best choice for travelers whose priority is luxury.