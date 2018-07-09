6 companies hiring now that offer work-from-home jobs and unlimited vacation

How people work is rapidly evolving. For the past several decades, technology has increasingly allowed workers to collaborate from across the globe – or from the comfort of their own homes. Today, the United States is facing a particularly tight labor market and companies are forced to compete for top talent. Now that millennials make up the largest part of the U.S. labor force, these companies are also embracing new values.

The result is that many employers are offering workers an enticing combination – the freedom to work remotely and the privilege of unlimited vacation days.

That’s right, some companies are letting workers take as many days off as they like and work wherever they like. Remote working specialists Remote.co recently highlighted six companies that are doing just this.

Here are a half-dozen remote employers who are giving their workers unlimited vacation days: