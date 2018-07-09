When Mark Zuckerberg finally surpassed Warren Buffett in terms of personal wealth on Friday, the Facebook CEO turned the top three spots on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index into a club for tech founders for the first time ever. Zuckerberg, 34, now trails only Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth has ballooned by more than $8.8 billion this year alone, reaching $81.6 billion on Friday to pass Buffett’s $81.2 billion net worth, according to Bloomberg. On Friday, Facebook’s stock price hit a new all-time high, soaring nearly 5 percent on the day after analysts predicted better-than-expected revenue growth for the company. The social networking giant’s market value is now nearly $575 billion, making it the fifth-most-valuable public company in the world.

The stock bump comes even as Facebook still deals with the fallout of a massive data scandal that saw 87 million users’ personal information harvested without their knowledge by a consulting company. That Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal caused Facebook’s stock to fall as low as $157.20 on April 2, but the company’s shares have since rebounded and are now trading above $204.

Nearly 97 percent of Zuckerberg’s wealth, or about $79 billion, comes from his Facebook stock, according to Bloomberg, while he also has nearly $2.5 billion in cash. Zuckerberg also owns roughly $175 million in real estate assets, including a $9 million home in Palo Alto, California, and land in Hawaii that’s estimated to be worth $100 million.