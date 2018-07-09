Here’s where 10 of the most powerful Fortune 500 CEOs went to business school  

Earning an MBA is not the only way to become the CEO of a Fortune 500 company — but it certainly doesn’t hurt. Nearly 40 percent of Fortune 500 CEOs have an MBA on their resume, and graduates from the top 10 business programs earn starting salaries well over six figures.

Every year, U.S. News & World Report analyzes thousands of schools to determine the best business schools in the country, and they also keep an eye on which schools produce the most powerful industry leaders. Recently, U.S. News looked at where 10 of the most powerful Fortune 500 CEOs went to business school.

Here’s where some of the most powerful business leaders on earth earned their MBAs: