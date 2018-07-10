The 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped in a cave in Thailand for 18 days have been rescued. “We are not sure if this is a miracle, a science, or what. All the 13 Wild Boars are now out of the cave,” the Thai Navy SEALs said on their official Facebook page, referring to the name of the boys’ soccer team. “Everyone is safe.”

The coach Ekapol Chanthawong, 25, and his players, who are between the ages of 11 and 16, were exploring an underground cave after practice on June 23 when it flooded with monsoon rain. Ten days later, two British divers found the group sitting in the dark, meditating.

Reacting to a video of them in the cave, one boy’s mother pointed out that they seemed serene: “Look at how calm they were, sitting there waiting. No one was crying or anything. It was astonishing,” she told the AP.

Stanford University meditation expert Leah Weiss, who was taught by the Dalai Lama, says that meditating was probably crucial to keeping the group alive.