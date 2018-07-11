Bill Gates thinks this woman is a 'hero.' Here's how you can replicate her success

To many, Bill Gates is a hero. But the billionaire philanthropist has shown that even world-class icons have idols of their own.

For him, one among them is Anna Rosling Rönnlund. In a blog post earlier this year, Gates dubbed the Swedish social entrepreneur a hero for “making a difference in the world” through her work.

That’s high praise indeed. But Rosling Rönnlund said anyone can start replicating that success if they adopt one key skill: the ability to read statistics.

“The biggest skill to learn moving forward, I would say, would be to learn to deal with statistics,” Rosling Rönnlund told CNBC Make It. "Those who can will be the successful ones, I think."

That doesn’t mean scary formulas and complex calculations, though.

"I really mean using excel sheets and doing simple, simple sums. Looking at trends and trying to figure out where they're heading," she said.