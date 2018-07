These are the super-rich. Over 50 percent of the rich people in my study were individuals who pursued some big dream, usually an ambitious business idea, and were able to turn that dream into a reality. Their success eventually provided them with an enormous amount of income, profit or gain.

According to my Rich Habits study, the type 3 rich accumulated the most wealth ($7.4 million) in the shortest period of time: 12 years.

The point in all this is that there is more than one way to skin a cat. If you’re risk-averse, that doesn't disqualify you from becoming rich. If you have no business dream or you’re not interested in saving your way to wealth, become a virtuoso. If you are not a saver or a virtuoso, pursue some business dream that excites you.

If you want to be rich, the only important thing is to pick one path and stick with it for many years. The one common denominator all levels of wealth share is time – it takes many years to become rich.

Tom Corley is an accountant, financial planner and author of "Rich Kids: How to Raise Our Children to Be Happy and Successful in Life."

