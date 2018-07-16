Goldman Sachs' new CEO David Solomon has an unexpected side-hustle 

Goldman Sachs announced this morning that David Solomon will become its next chief executive. The announcement formally establishes Solomon as the successor to current CEO Lloyd Blankfein, who will retire at the end of the year.

The move comes just months after the company tapped Solomon to be its sole president and chief operating officer, edging out former co-president Harvey Schwartz. However, a formal announcement of his new role was not expected until the fall, The New York Times reports.

While Solomon, 56, may spend his days at the helm of one of the world's most powerful investment banks, he also has a surprising hobby: disc jockeying.

Under the moniker "DJ D-Sol," Solomon spins dubstep records at elite clubs all over the world. In January he spun records at trendy New York hotspot Up&Down. His Fleetwood Mac remix was featured on SiriusXM. According to his Instagram account, his most recent gig was in mid-April, to help raise awareness about opioid addiction,