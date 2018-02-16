    ×

    Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein received a $2 million pay bump in 2017

    Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfeinwas paid $24 million in total compensation in 2017, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

    His pay is up from the $22 million in salary and bonuses he was paid in 2016, though his base salary was unchanged at $2 million. In addition to salary, Blankfein receives performance-based awards and a cash bonus.

    Blankfein has been CEO of Goldman Sachs since 2006.

    Citigroup paid CEO Michael Corbat $23 million, it disclosed in its own filing. That is a 48 percent increase from his 2016 compensation. For 2017, Corbat's base salary was $1.5 million. He received a cash bonus of $6.45 million and other incentive pay of $15 million.

    Corbat has been CEO of Citi since 2012.

    Liz Moyer and Reuters contributed to this report.

