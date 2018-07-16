Mark Cuban says this book about Vladimir Putin is 'a fascinating read'

As U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met Monday, billionaire technology entrepreneur Mark Cuban tweeted about a book on Putin that he calls 'a fascinating read.'
The book, which was part of Cuban's reading list in 2017, is called ‘Mr. Putin: Operative in the Kremlin,’ and is written by Fiona Hill and Clifford Gaddy. For those interested in reading up on the leader of Russia, the book delves into Putin's past and his mentality as the leader of one of the world's most powerful countries.
Cuban first read it, he told Politico, as part of an effort to "keep up with what’s happening around the world."