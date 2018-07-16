Mark Cuban says this book about Vladimir Putin is 'a fascinating read'

Co-author Fiona Hill is the top Russia expert on the Trump Administration's National Security Council, and was present in Helsinki, Finland, Monday as the two heads of state met for a wide-ranging and highly controversial summit.

First printed in 2013 and updated in 2015, Hill's book is "essentially a 500-page psychological profile of the Russian leader, from his early KGB years through his rise and rule at the Kremlin," according to a review by The Washington Post. "In this telling, Putin sees the United States as a malicious, incompetent and disrespectful power, an obstacle in his relentless effort to restore and expand the might of the Russian state."

Before joining the Trump Administration, Hill served as the director of the Center on the United States and Europe at the research group the Brookings Institution. Her co-author Clifford Gaddy also held a role at Brookings as a senior fellow in the Foreign Policy program's Center on the United States and Europe.

Cuban is an avid reader, and says it is an important way to stay sharp. "Most people won't put in the time to get a knowledge advantage," Cuban writes on his blog.

