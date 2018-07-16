Trump declines to denounce Putin over election meddling at summit, blames 'both countries'

HELSINKI — President Donald Trump on Monday said at a joint briefing with Russian President Vladimir Putin that while he had "great confidence" in the U.S. intelligence community, Putin was "extremely strong and powerful in his denial" that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The president blamed "both countries" for the strained relationship. When a reporter asked the president if he would denounce Russia's efforts to interfere in the presidential election, Trump raised the issue of Hillary Clinton's email server.

"I think it's a disgrace we can't get Hillary Clinton's 33,000 e-mails. I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today," Trump said.

Putin told Trump during the summit Monday that he never meddled in the election. At the briefing, Putin called the allegations "nonsense," and offered to allow special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators into Russia.

"The Russian state has never interfered and is not going to interfere into internal American affairs including election process," Putin said during the conference alongside Trump.

Putin said that he was willing to work with the U.S. to "analyze together" any specific material related to election meddling.

He said that he would allow Mueller's investigators into Russia on the condition that the investigation would be a "mutual effort" in which Russian officials could also interrogate U.S. law enforcement officers "who have something to do with illegal actions on the territory of Russia."

The results of the summit — including the impact of any agreements the two nations reached — are not yet clear, experts told CNBC.

"My sense is very little was agreed on other than to keep talking on a number of issues," Olga Oliker, director of the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said on Monday following the briefing.