Trump said Friday he would discuss reducing nuclear weapons when he meets Putin in Helsinki.

"If we can do something to substantially reduce them, I mean, ideally get rid of them, maybe that's a dream, but certainly it's a subject that I'll be bringing up with him," Trump said. "The proliferation is a tremendous, I mean, to me, it's the biggest problem in the world, nuclear weapons, biggest problem in the world."

Meanwhile, America's top nuclear commander has described a grim scenario for U.S. forces facing off against these new types of high-speed weapons that both Russia and China are developing.

"We don't have any defense that could deny the employment of such a weapon against us," Air Force Gen. John Hyten, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee in March. This means that, as of now, the U.S. has to rely on deterrence against these so-called hypersonic weapons, he said.

"Both Russia and China are aggressively pursuing hypersonic capabilities," Hyten said. "We've watched them test those capabilities."

Hyten's comments came weeks after Putin touted his nation's hypersonic weapons as "invincible" during a state-of-the-nation address. The Russian president bragged in March that his country had a new nuclear-powered missile with unlimited range— but it has yet to perform a successful test over multiple attempts, according to people with direct knowledge of a U.S. intelligence report on the weapons program.

The cruise missile was tested four times between November and February, each one resulting in a crash, according to people who spoke to CNBC on the condition of anonymity.

The U.S. assessed that the longest test flight lasted just more than two minutes, with the missile flying 22 miles before losing control and crashing. The shortest test lasted four seconds and flew for five miles.

However, in May, CNBC learned the hypersonic glide vehicle, which is designed to sit atop an intercontinental ballistic missile, will be ready for war by 2020.