A Russian missile the U.S. is currently unable to defend against will likely be ready for combat as early as 2020, according to people who have direct knowledge of American intelligence reports.
The people, who spoke to CNBC on the condition of anonymity, said Russia successfully tested the air-to-ground hypersonic missile three times.
The third known test of the device, dubbed "Kinzhal," meaning "dagger," was successfully carried out earlier this month against a target nearly 800 miles away.
The U.S. intelligence report, according to a source, noted that the hypersonic cruise missile was tested 12 times on a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet, but work is currently underway to mount the missile on a strategic bomber.
The latest revelations come as President Donald Trump prepares to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in a much-hyped summit Monday in Helsinki.
By all accounts, the newly announced weapons are a significant addition to the Kremlin's arsenal that could create new fears over a budding arms race.