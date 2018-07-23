Buying an engagement ring can be a daunting task — and with good reason.
Ring seekers spent an average of over $6,350 on this big buy in 2017, according to wedding industry site The Knot, which easily ranks the engagement ring as one of the most important purchases in a young adult’s life.
The Knot also reports that nearly three in four grooms stated they encountered difficulties during their ring-purchasing journey, with over a third saying their main issue was not being confident they got a good deal.
Though this particular kind of ring comes with a lifelong commitment and a high price tag, the process doesn't have to be so overwhelming.
To help future engagement ring buyers, CNBC Make It reached out to Dennis Dalton, founder of Dennis Dalton Ltd. Fine Jewelry and jeweler in New York City’s diamond district, who has sold millions of dollars worth of rings during his 40-plus years in the industry. Here's how to avoid making the worst mistakes when buying an engagement ring, according to Dalton.