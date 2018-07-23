Don't shop without a budget

The first step to finding the perfect engagement ring is knowing how much you want to spend. Setting a budget might seem obvious, but nearly a third of grooms spend more than they wanted to on a rock, according to The Knot.

Dalton says walking into a store with a price range in mind helps jewelers meet your needs.

“It’s not up to you to come up to my budget, it’s up to me to get to yours,” he says. “Because I’m the professional, I know how to work the angles so you’ll come out on the deal.”

Though there's a well-known "guideline" of spending two months salary on an engagement ring, it was actually born from a diamond company's marketing efforts. Your budget should be a personal decision that takes into account outstanding debts, income and financial priorities.

Don’t blindly fall victim to the “four C’s”

For years, calculating a diamond’s worth has revolved around characteristics known as the “four C’s”: cut, clarity, color, and carat size. A diamond is rated on a scale for each characteristic by independent gemological societies, and those ratings play a role in how much a diamond is worth.

However, Dalton explains, those characteristics can sometimes be used to unnecessarily squeeze more money out of customers.

For example, consider two round-cut diamonds that are rated the same for color and carat size but differ only in clarity. The diamond boasting better clarity on paper (which might have a VS 1 rating, for example) may cost more than the equivalent diamond with slightly more imperfections (a VS 2 clarity rating, for example).

But that would only be telling half the story. If the diamond’s imperfection is on its edge, it’s not terribly difficult to cover with a prong from the setting, says Dalton.