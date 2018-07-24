Each year, more than 100,000 people apply to be a Delta flight attendant and less than 1 percent get the job. That means it’s harder to join a Delta flight crew than it is to get into Harvard, which accepted 4.6 percent of applicants in 2018.

"I didn’t get selected the first time I applied," flight attendant Melissa Pittman told me when I spent a day shadowing her. "It is extremely hard to get into this airline, but I was persistent. I knew I wanted this job. I knew I wanted this career. And I wasn’t going to give up until I got that."

Pittman made it through the interview stage the second time around, and that was still just the beginning of the process. The lucky 1 percent who are selected then go through an intense, eight-week training program and have to pass multiple tests in order to earn their wings.

Here are other facts I learned about the job that I didn't know until I flew with Pittman and her crew.