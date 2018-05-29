At Delta, Zac Posen's 'Passport Purple' uniforms are in, and 4-inch heels are out

The airline is shaving an inch off the maximum heel height for the footwear of its more than 22,000 flight attendants from four inches to three inches, a Delta spokesperson said.

The decision was based on feedback from employees and advice from a podiatrist, the spokesperson added. Delta said it collected 30,000 surveys from employees about the uniforms themselves.

The minimum heel height for Delta flight attendants remains a half an inch, for when they are making their way to their aircraft, but they can change into flat shoes, including ballet flats, on board, where workdays are physical and long, from pushing heavy food-and-beverage carts through the aisle to helping passengers find coveted overhead bin space for their overstuffed carry-ons.

Delta flight attendants can also wear boots with pants, and opt for different footwear altogether with a doctor's note. Sales of high heels have slumped broadly, recent retail data show, amid concerns of the physical impact of these shoes as consumers consumers shift toward more comfortable apparel and footwear.

Men have similar requirements, and shoes must be solid, smooth black leather. No hiking boots, or ornaments, such as metallic embellishments.

United Airlines requires separate heels of at least an inch but no more than three inches, or flats with pants only. In-flight shoes must have a heel of at least one-quarter of an inch, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the labor union representing United's flight attendants. On Alaska Airlines, flight attendants must wear heels of one to four inches, but flats are acceptable once the cabin door is closed, the APFA said.