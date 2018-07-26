8 crazy hotels, Airbnbs and vacation rentals where you can spend the night (for $75 and up)

Located in the countryside outside Fredericksburg, Texas right on Llano River with its own private air strip, Red Sands Ranch is a private, family-owned ranch vacation rental with up to seven separate cabins that can fit up to 37 people. Included is a "party shed" with flat screen TV and Nintendo WII, dartboard, billiards and neon lighting; a fitness center, outdoor tennis court and basketball court; and a "free-form" pool with four-story water slide and surrounding cabanas.
Guests can hike miles of trails, fish in the river, sway in hammocks and watch animals like rabbits and roosters around the property.
Cabins and cottages are individually designed, with some featuring back porches, indoor fireplaces, outdoor showers and clawfoot tubs.
Summer rates start at $1395 for the first 12 guests, which comes to $116 per person.
In a cave at Beckham Cave Home