8 crazy hotels, Airbnbs and vacation rentals where you can spend the night (for $75 and up)

Flophouze Hotel in Texas, made from actual shipping containers
Taylor Prinsen
Flophouze Hotel in Texas, made from actual shipping containers

From a former 1844 brewery converted into a hotel to a modern home inside an actual cave, these out-of-the-box hotels and vacation rentals are destinations unto themselves, where staying alone is a cool experience. Best of all: They start at $75 a night.

Inside an actual brewery at The Brewhouse Inn & Suites

Beer lovers will feel right at home at The Brewhouse Inn & Suites. The hotel in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is converted from the former Pabst Brewery dating back to 1844, and most of the main brewery is well preserved. Original, copper brewing kettles are in the lobby that has soaring beam ceilings, and the 90 hotel rooms have antique and repurposed furniture.

There's an on-site Jackson's Blue Ribbon Pub for food and cheap PBR.

Rooms start at $199.

Inside an actual airplane fuselage in the Costa Rican jungle

Even better than a tree house? The actual fusealage of a Boeing 727 perched in the trees in Costa Rica, which you can rent on Homeaway.

The two-bedroom, two-bath home repurposed from an old 727 has been featured on HGTV and Travel + Leisure. It offers views of the ocean and jungle from both airplane windows and comes equipped with A/C, a kitchenette and three queen beds.

Rooms start at $260 a night.

In a teeny, tiny camper trailer

Tiny House Siesta is a collection of adorable, tiny homes to rent in Sarasota, Florida. Close to the main beach, Siesta Beach, each of the 12 homes are uniquely designed with themes like "Dragon Fly" and "Sand Dollar."

The smallest out of the collection is the tiny teardrop trailer, a one-bedroom, one-bath, 10-foot by 5-foot by 5-foot portable camper with three windows. You can hitch it to your RV as an extra room and drive to your favorite campsite.

The rate starts at $75 a night.

At this private theme park-themed mansion

If you're heading to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, you can double your theme park fun by booking this private theme park mansion (in "the greater Orlando area" according to its site) that fits up to 52 guests with 10 bedrooms, according to the listing. "The Sweet Escape" mansion estate sprawling 5 acres has an ice-cream shaped swimming pool with a Hershey's chocolate water slide, custom-built splash park, sports court, private mini-golf and a human Candyland walkway with playgrounds.

Inside, guests can find a karaoke "nightclub" with disco lighting, a video game arcade, indoor and outdoor theater, bedrooms with soda machines and a laser tag room themed around Milky Way bars.

The house starts at $1,233 a night, which is $24 a night per guest at capacity.

Inside an actual shipping container

In the Lonestar State, guests can check into a hotel room that's a former shipping container. Flophouze Hotel in Round Top, Texas, transformed six actual shipping containers into funky and stylish overnight pads. Everything is recycled (harvested wood, reclaimed lumber, etc), including the windows (salvaged from a school slated for demolition), countertops (from old bowling alley floors) and furnishings like rugs and tubs.

Each "houze" comes with its own kitchenette, as well as outdoor hammock, fire pit and chairs. There's a small, glass-sided pool and a nearby lake for swimming.

Rooms start at $175 a night.

Inside a 19th-century firehouse near the French Quarter

In New Orleans, Louisiana, Engine 24 French Quarter Firehouse in Marigny (the neighborhood bordering French Quarter, which is walking distance) is a 19th-century, restored fire station available to be rented for a minimum of three nights. The 3,500-square-foot luxury home with seven bedrooms and bathrooms can sleep up to 14 people.

The firehouse has an outdoor courtyard with fountain and grill.

The entire property, which is listed on Airbnb, rents for $737 a night.

At a private Texas ranch with its own air strip

Located in the countryside outside Fredericksburg, Texas right on Llano River with its own private air strip, Red Sands Ranch is a private, family-owned ranch vacation rental with up to seven separate cabins that can fit up to 37 people. Included is a "party shed" with flat screen TV and Nintendo WII, dartboard, billiards and neon lighting; a fitness center, outdoor tennis court and basketball court; and a "free-form" pool with four-story water slide and surrounding cabanas.

Guests can hike miles of trails, fish in the river, sway in hammocks and watch animals like rabbits and roosters around the property.

Cabins and cottages are individually designed, with some featuring back porches, indoor fireplaces, outdoor showers and clawfoot tubs.

Summer rates start at $1395 for the first 12 guests, which comes to $116 per person.

In a cave at Beckham Cave Home

In Parthenon, Arkansas, guests can stay inside a home that's literally carved out of a cavern.

The four-bedroom, modern cave home on Airbnb is on the bottom layer of a natural cavern, where the living room has exposed cave walls and stalactites hanging from the ceiling. The massive space has a living area, gourmet kitchen, a dining area with a chandelier, four bathrooms and an outdoor deck looking over the bluffs and a pond where you can canoe.

The home has central A/C, an outdoor, wood-burning fire pit and grill and trails for hiking.

Rates start at $1,416 a night and accommodates 16 people, which comes to $88.50 a night with a full house.

