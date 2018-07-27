Chevy made life-size Hot Wheels cars that cost $56,000 

The car looks like a classic Hot Wheels toy car, adorned with Satin Graphite stripes and Silver Ice Metallic exterior accents. The 20-inch forged aluminum wheels also emphasize the Hot Wheels look the toys were known for, along with orange brakes, a black tail-lamp panel with the Hot Wheels emblem, jet black leather interiors, orange kneepads on the doors, orange safety belts, carpeted floor mats with orange stitching and 50th Anniversary Hot Wheels fender and steering wheel badges.

The Camaro coupe and convertibles come with four available engines and several performance packages.