Chevy made life-size Hot Wheels cars that cost $56,000 

If you had childhood dreams of driving a life-size Hot Wheels car, Chevrolet just made it a reality.
In a partnership with Mattel's Hot Wheels, the automaker recently introduced the Camaro Hot Wheels Edition for Hot Wheels' 50th anniversary. The iconic Crush exterior color and stripes replicating the toys' famous orange tracks is added to a limited number of 1,900 Camaro 2LT and 2SS coupe and convertible models. The commemorative package add-on costs $4,995 on top of the retail price of $51,075.
The car looks like a classic Hot Wheels toy car, adorned with Satin Graphite stripes and Silver Ice Metallic exterior accents. The 20-inch forged aluminum wheels also emphasize the Hot Wheels look the toys were known for, along with orange brakes, a black tail-lamp panel with the Hot Wheels emblem, jet black leather interiors, orange kneepads on the doors, orange safety belts, carpeted floor mats with orange stitching and 50th Anniversary Hot Wheels fender and steering wheel badges.
The Camaro coupe and convertibles come with four available engines and several performance packages.
This isn't the first time Hot Wheels and Chevrolet have teamed up.
The Custom Camaro was the first Hot Wheels vehicle released in 1968. The toy was offered in 20 color combinations with gold and creamy pink as the rarest and most collectible hues.
Chevy first unveiled their Hot Wheels-inspired, "Special Edition" Camaro back in 2012. The car came in the color Kinetic Blue and cost $6,995 for the package.
