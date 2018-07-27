Booking a cruise? These are the best cruise destinations for 2018

For decades, cruises have been a popular vacation option, but choosing where to actually cruise to can be far from smooth sailing.

Cruise Critic — a cruise reviews website – has announced its third annual Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards, based on customer reviews submitted to the site for cruises taken over the past year. Cruise Critic features over 350,000 cruise reviews, covering 500 cruise ships and over 300 worldwide ports.

Check out the overall, first-place winners for Cruise Critics' most popular cruise destinations worldwide.