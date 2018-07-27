If Reddit and Initialized Capital co-founder Alexis Ohanian could give his 20-year-old self one piece of advice, it would be to stick with computer science.
He took the one CS class offered at his high school in Columbia, Maryland, and even thought he might become a programmer, he said during a Facebook Live Q&A hosted by 1850 Brand Coffee. But when he got to the University of Virginia and met a few computer science majors, he lost confidence.
"I felt like the kid who's actually pretty good at their high school sport and is like captain of their team," Ohanian recalled. "And then they get to college and realize they're not even going to make it on the bench."
Looking back, "I wish I had the confidence and the conviction to actually stick with it and keep with it," said the 35-year-old, who ended up majoring in history and business.