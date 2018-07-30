6 habits to start right now if you want to double your savings

As one early retiree, Steve Adcock, tells CNBC Make It, "just saving money doesn't get you rich." If you're looking to create substantial wealth or double your savings, the key is to make your money work for you by investing it.
"Instead of keeping your savings in your bank account, which is definitely better than nothing, put that money in the market," Adcock says. "Over the long run, that compound interest is going to add up."
Compounding makes a sum grow at a faster rate than simple interest, because in addition to earning returns on the money you invest, you also earn returns on those returns. It causes your wealth to snowball over time and means that you don't have to save as much to reach your financial goals.
A good starting point is to invest in a retirement account, such as a Roth IRA or traditional IRA. Next, read up on low-cost index funds, which Warren Buffett recommends, and online investment platforms known as robo-advisors.
