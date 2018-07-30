6 habits to start right now if you want to double your savings

If you want to save big, you have to know where your cash is going in the first place.

Many early retirees started their journey to financial independence by analyzing their spending habits and figuring out where they could cut back. "Knowing how you spend lets you determine whether you get value for your dollars, and where you might be able to focus efforts to reduce expenses further," says Justin McCurry, who banked more than $1 million in a decade to retire in his 30s.

Try tracking your purchases in a spreadsheet or use an app like Mint, You Need a Budget or Personal Capital.