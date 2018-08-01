An injury landed this 29-year-old a spot on 'Shark Tank' — and millions in sales

Jack Mann was always an avid concertgoer. He found soaking up the local music scene in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota a good way to unwind after a hard week at his sales and marketing job.

But after a gig left him with a ruptured eardrum, he discovered the music industry was missing a beat and his pastime quickly turned into a full-time career.

"Doctors told me to wear foam earplugs to my next concert," Mann told CNBC Make It. "But after putting them in, I instantly realized they destroyed the sound quality and are not designed for music."

He questioned why there was no better alternative. Though injuries like Mann's are rare, around 440 million people worldwide are at risk of hearing damage due to live entertainment, according to an estimate from the World Health Organization.

So he came up with Vibes, whose line of reusable "hi-fidelity" earplugs lowers high and low frequency sound levels equally, resulting in a more balanced sound than that from traditional earplugs.