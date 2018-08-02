VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Here's how much you have to earn to be in the top 0.01% in every US state

 DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / Getty 
 DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / Getty 

We already let you in on how much the top 1 percent earn, but the top 0.01 percent of U.S. earners are in an entirely different league.

According to a new Economic Policy Institute (EPI) report, to be in the top 0.01 percent nationally, a family needs an annual income of $9.77 million. And that number just represents the threshold — the average income of this elite group nationwide is $32.32 million.

Read on to see just how much money the 1 percent of the 1 percent make a year in each U.S. state.

Alabama

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $4.74 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $12.20 million

Mobile, Alabama
Kathy Hicks | Getty Images
Mobile, Alabama

Alaska

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $5.30 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $12.03 million

Anchorage, Alaska
David Ryder | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Anchorage, Alaska

Arizona

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $5.93 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $16.10 million

Tucson, Arizona
Getty Images
Tucson, Arizona

Arkansas

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $6.34 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $26.04 million

Hot Springs, Arkansas
Ionas Kaltenbach | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Hot Springs, Arkansas

California

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $12.89 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $45.39 million

San Francisco, California
Gavin Hellier | Getty Images
San Francisco, California

Colorado

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $8.74 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $25.1 million

John Greim | LightRocket | Getty Images

Connecticut

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $19.5 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $70.2 million

Hartford, Connecticut, is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, with a projected $2.7 billion deficit for the new fiscal year, beginning July 1.
Sean Pavone Photo | iStock | Getty Images
Hartford, Connecticut, is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, with a projected $2.7 billion deficit for the new fiscal year, beginning July 1.

Delaware

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $5.71 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $15.23 million

Wilmington, Delaware
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Wilmington, Delaware

Washington, D.C.

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $13.69 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $43.13 million

Washington, DC
Danita Delimont | Getty Images
Washington, DC

Florida

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $12.03 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $45.17 million

Condo buildings line the beach in Sunny Isle, Florida.
Getty Images
Condo buildings line the beach in Sunny Isle, Florida.

Georgia

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $6.74 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $18.62 million

Atlanta reflected in the lake of Piedmont Park.
Giorgio Fochesato | Getty Images
Atlanta reflected in the lake of Piedmont Park.

Hawaii

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $5.28 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $14.91 million

A beach along the Kona Kohala Coast, Hawaii.
George Rose | Getty Images
A beach along the Kona Kohala Coast, Hawaii.

Idaho

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $5.57 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $15.5 million

Boise, Idaho
Anna Gorin | Getty Images
Boise, Idaho

Illinois

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $10.45 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $34.18 million

Chicago, Illinois
George Rose | Getty Images
Chicago, Illinois

Indiana

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $5.2 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $13.39 million

Downtown Indianapolis
Education Images | UIG | Getty Images
Downtown Indianapolis

Iowa

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $4.86 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $12.27 million

West Des Moines, Iowa
Source: Ryan Donnell | MONEY
West Des Moines, Iowa

Kansas

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $7.2 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $21.52 million

Wichita, Kansas
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Wichita, Kansas

Kentucky

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $4.76 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $13.68 million

Louisville, Kentucky
Raymond Boyd | Getty Images
Louisville, Kentucky

Louisiana

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $5.3 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $13.88 million

Shreveport, Louisiana
McFarlandPhoto | Getty Images
Shreveport, Louisiana

Maine

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $3.63 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $7.98 million

Portland, Maine
Denis Jr. Tangney | E+ | Getty Images
Portland, Maine

Maryland

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $7.45 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $19.60 million

Downtown Baltimore, Maryland
Greg Pease | Getty Images
Downtown Baltimore, Maryland

Massachusetts

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $14.53 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $50.74 million

Boston, Massachusetts
Mare Magnum | Getty Images
Boston, Massachusetts

Michigan

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $6.4 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $19.25 million

Detroit, Michigan
Joshua Lott | AFP | Getty Images
Detroit, Michigan

Minnesota

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $8.11 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $23.13 million

An early morning jog around Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota.
John Elk | Getty Images
An early morning jog around Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota.

Mississippi

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $3.4 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $7.93 million

Madison is part of the Jackson metro area in Mississippi
Dosfotos | Design Pics | Getty Images
Madison is part of the Jackson metro area in Mississippi

Missouri

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $6.72 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $20.95 million

St. Louis, Missouri
Joe Sohm | Visions of America | Photodisc | Getty Images
St. Louis, Missouri

Montana

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $5.77 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $16.42 million

Helena, Montana
John Elk | Getty Images
Helena, Montana

Nebraska

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $6.28 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $17 million

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lonely Planet
Lincoln, Nebraska

Nevada

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $10.68 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $43.99 million

Las Vegas, Nevada
George Rose | Getty Images
Las Vegas, Nevada

New Hampshire

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $8.04 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $24.96 million

Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Loop Images | UIG | Getty Images
Portsmouth, New Hampshire

New Jersey

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $10.79 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $29.77 million

Jersey City, New Jersey
Getty Images
Jersey City, New Jersey

New Mexico

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $3.8 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $9.52 million

Albuquerque, New Mexico
Richard Cummins | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Albuquerque, New Mexico

New York

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $17.42 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $69.49 million

New York, New York
Jean-Pierre Lescourret | Lonely Planet | Getty Images
New York, New York

North Carolina

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $6.06 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $17.04 million

Charlotte, North Carolina
Skyhobo | Getty Images
Charlotte, North Carolina

North Dakota

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $6.7 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $16.39 million

Fargo, North Dakota
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
Fargo, North Dakota

Ohio

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $5.64 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $15.22 million

Columbus, Ohio
LarryKnupp | Getty Images
Columbus, Ohio

Oklahoma

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $6.52 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $19.83 million

Tulsa, Oklahoma
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Tulsa, Oklahoma

Oregon

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $5.96 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $16.15 million

Beaverton, Oregon
Source: Town of Beaverton
Beaverton, Oregon

Pennsylvania

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $7.82 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $24.28 million

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Getty Images
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $6.28 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $17.54 million

Providence, Rhode Island
Jeff Greenberg | UIG | Getty Images
Providence, Rhode Island

South Carolina

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $4.65 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $11.22 million

Charleston, South Carolina
Stephen Saks | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Charleston, South Carolina

South Dakota

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $7.83 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $22.6 million

South Dakota Capitol Building in Pierre
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
South Dakota Capitol Building in Pierre

Tennessee

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $6.67 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $20.33 million

People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Csfotoimages | Getty Images
People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Texas

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $9.85 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $31.31 million

Kayaking in Austin, Texas.
David Kozlowski | Getty Images
Kayaking in Austin, Texas.

Utah

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $7.43 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $22 million

A scene showing 25th Street in Ogden, Utah.
Mandicoleman.com | Getty Images
A scene showing 25th Street in Ogden, Utah.

Vermont

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $5.33 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $14.34 million

Burlington, Vermont
Glenn Van Der Knijff | Getty Images
Burlington, Vermont

Virginia

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $7.47 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $20.71 million

Richmond, Virginia.
Jeff Auth | Getty Images
Richmond, Virginia.

Washington

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $10.27 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $35.11 million

Belltown, Seattle neighborhood
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
Belltown, Seattle neighborhood

West Virginia

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $2.95 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $6.57 million

West Virginia Capital Building.
Jodi Jacobson | E+ | Getty Images
West Virginia Capital Building.

Wisconsin

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $6.68 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $19.64 million

Madison, Wisconsin
Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau
Madison, Wisconsin

Wyoming

Annual income required to be in the top 0.01 percent: $15.05 million

Average annual income of the top 0.01 percent: $74.30 million

In Teton County, home to the famed Jackson Hole ski resort, the average income of a member of the top 1% tops $28 million
WitGorski | Getty Images
In Teton County, home to the famed Jackson Hole ski resort, the average income of a member of the top 1% tops $28 million

Don't miss: 12 US metro areas where the 1 percent make over 40 times more than everyone else

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

This survival silo for the super rich costs $3M per floor
This survival silo for the super rich costs $3M per floor   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...