Apple shares hit a historic $1 trillion market cap value on Thursday, becoming the first publicly traded U.S. company to ever reach the milestone. The stock briefly hit the $207.05 per share price that was needed to bring Apple to the $1 trillion mark before retreating.

"I think it just speaks to just how powerful the Apple ecosystem has become over the last few decades," GBH Insights analyst Dan Ives told CNBC after the historic market move. "This is not the end, that they hit $1 trillion. I view this as just kind of speaking to a new a stage of growth and profitability."

Owning 10 percent of Apple right now sounds like a dream. But one man actually knows what it's like to watch that opportunity slip away: Ronald Wayne, the little known third co-founder of Apple.

Wayne joined Apple co-founders Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs, who were 21 and 25 at the time, to provide the company with "adult supervision" and to oversee mechanical engineering and documentation, in exchange for a 10 percent stake in the business, according to an episode of CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide."