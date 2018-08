Apple is the first publicly-traded U.S. company to hit a $1 trillion market capitalization. Amazon, which some analysts speculated would hit the milestone first, is second in value, worth $879 billion at last count on Thursday.

Apple revealed an adjusted outstanding share count of 4,829,926,000 alongside the company's June quarter results in a filing Wednesday.

The share count was lower than the previous number as it factored in the company's hefty stock buybacks. Market value is stock price times shares outstanding.

— CNBC's Sara Salinas contributed to this report.