Apple just updated its share count, here's what it will take to hit $1 trillion in market cap

Apple has a new share price threshold to hit $1 trillion in market value.

The company revealed an adjusted outstanding share count of 4,829,926,000 Wednesday alongside the company's third-quarter results. That factors in hefty stock buybacks and nudges the trillion-dollar per share price to $207.05.

Investors had previously been looking for a share price of $203.45 to hit the record market cap.

Shares of Apple gained more than 5 percent Wednesday after a strong quarterly report and big beats on earnings per share, software and services revenue, and average iPhone selling price.

The stock ended trading Wednesday at $201.50.

The surge gave Apple a considerable lead over e-commerce giant Amazon in the race to become the first publicly traded U.S. company worth $1 trillion.