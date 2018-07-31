Apple jumps 3% on strong quarter, guidance

Services: Investors have been watching closely as Apple ups its software and services revenue — a catch-all category that includes the App Store, Apple Care, Apple Pay, iTunes and cloud services. The segment has been outpacing iPhone revenue growth for several quarters.

Apple posted $9.55 billion in services revenue for the third quarter — a jump of 28 percent from the year-ago quarter, excluding a favorable one-time item. That beats out Wall Street estimates of $9.21 billion and stands as the segment's highest quarterly revenue to date.

"We feel great about the momentum of our services business, and we're on target to reach our goal of doubling our fiscal 2016 services revenue by 2020," Cook said on the company's earnings call.

Forward-looking guidance: Apple guided toward fourth-quarter revenue between $60 billion and $62 billion, edging out Wall Street predictions of $59.47 billion, according to StreetAccount.

The company's most recent quarterly reports have been weighed down by speculation of smartphone market saturation and the end of the so-called "supercycle." So as Apple looks ahead to its fiscal fourth quarter, when it traditionally introduces new iPhone models, the company's guidance could shed light on Apple's ongoing handset ambitions. Apple typically launches new iPhone models at the end of the quarter, in mid-September.

China: Apple has so far avoided the fallout of an ongoing trade war with China. But with each country ratcheting up tariffs, Apple's deep roots in China could start to feel the effects. Much of Apple's supply chain is in China, and the mainland country accounts for the company's second-largest source of revenue, according to FactSet, behind only the U.S.

The company attributed $9.55 billion in revenue to Greater China — an increase of 19 percent year over year, but a dip of 29 percent quarter over quarter.

"The iPhone X was the most popular smartphone in urban China for the second quarter in a row," Cook said. "As a matter of fact, iPhones were the top three best selling smartphones in urban China."

—CNBC's Josh Lipton contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.