Apple jumps 3% on strong quarter, guidance

Apple reported strong results for the fiscal third-quarter Tuesday, posting big beats on earnings per share and average iPhone selling price.
Here's how the company did compared with Wall Street projections:
- EPS: $2.34 vs. $2.18, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates
- Revenue: $53.3 billion vs. $52.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates
- iPhone sales: 41.3 million vs. 41.79 million, according to StreetAccount
The quarterly report comes after a market rout for major tech stocks. Silicon Valley giants Facebook and Twitter each shed 20 percent after disappointing reports last week.
Shares of Apple rose 3 percent in extended trading, after the company fell right in line with analyst projections of strong upsides for the quarter ended June 30. EPS grew by 40 percent year-over-year, and revenue grew by 17 percent year-over-year.
Many were hanging high hopes on Apple's flagship handset and its climbing average selling price (ASP). The 41.3 million iPhones shipped during the third quarter is basically flat from the year-ago period, but the ASP of $724 is a notable jump from the year-ago period. That ASP bump is likely be because of the pricey iPhone X, which starts at $999.
CEO Tim Cook told CNBC's Josh Lipton the company was "thrilled with how we did" with regard to ASP and underlying demand for iPhones.