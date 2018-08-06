How to fight about money and stay madly in love 

"Ask Brianna" is a column from NerdWallet for 20-somethings or anyone else starting out. I'm here to help you manage your money, find a job and pay off student loans — all the real-world stuff no one taught us how to do in college. Send your questions about postgrad life to askbrianna@nerdwallet.com.

The way couples talk about money — and fight about it, inevitably — doesn't depend on whether they're married or not. There are good and bad ways to discuss topics as emotional as money, no matter where you are in your relationship.

If you think this could be a serious long-term thing, you would be smart to start having hard money conversations now. Don't avoid friction that could end up helping you learn valuable information about your partner — and your partnership.

More from NerdWallet:

"You want to be able to see that you can move through conflicts before you get married. It's like your training ground," says Carin Catalano, a Seattle-based marriage and family therapist with a specialty in financial therapy.

Even if you don't plan to marry, the same rules apply: Start talking money early, get into the details and make it a goal that you'll both walk away from an argument feeling respected and understood, Catalano says. Get the basics down now, and by the time you've made the decision to commit to each other, you'll be light-years ahead of your peers who've been avoiding the subject.