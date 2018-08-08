Elon Musk says he wants to take Tesla private at over $70 billion — here’s what that means 

Musk took Tesla public in a 2010 initial public offering, which means its stock was sold to the public for the first time on an exchange, in this case, on Nasdaq.

Typically, a publicly traded company goes back to being private through a transaction like a leveraged buyout, where either the company's management or an outside party, like a private equity firm or some other private company, borrows a large amount of money in order to buy all of the company's publicly traded shares from its shareholders. In this case, Musk has said he has already lined up the funding he would need to offer the company's shareholders $420 for each of their Tesla shares. (For what it's worth, though, on Tuesday, CNBC contacted multiple Wall Street banks and none of the institutions said they knew anything about a Tesla deal or had committed any financing to a leveraged buyout of Musk's company.)

Such a deal typically offers a premium over the company's recent stock price in order to sweeten the offer and give shareholders a reason to sell their stakes, and indeed, that $420 Musk has quoted represents about a premium of 20 percent over Tesla's share price after Thursday's earnings call. (Tesla shares jumped on the news of Musk's announcement on Tuesday and trading was briefly halted by Nasdaq. The stock was trading at roughly $372 per share on Wednesday afternoon, or around 11 percent below $420.)

Once all of the company's public shareholders have sold their stock (usually as a result of a majority shareholder vote), the company is delisted from any public stock exchange and any remaining stakeholders — which could include private equity buyers, management, founders and even employees with stakes in the company — will hold shares in the private company. Those private shares cannot be traded on a public exchange and, in many cases, they need to be offered back to the company itself, or to other existing shareholders, in order to change hands.

In Tesla's case, Musk says he actually wants as many of the company's current shareholders to hold on to their stakes in the company should it go private. "My hope is for all shareholders to remain, but if they prefer to be bought out, then this would enable that to happen at a nice premium," he wrote in his blog post. Musk also says of Tesla's shareholders on Twitter that he plans to "ensure their prosperity in any scenario."

Of course, the more Tesla shareholders who decide to keep a stake in the private version of Tesla rather than accepting a $420 per share buyout, the less money that Musk and his unidentified financial backers would actually need to take the company private.