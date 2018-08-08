Oprah Winfrey: Here’s the No. 1 clue you’ve found your life’s calling

Millennials' job-hopping ways have earned them an unfair reputation as disloyal. But that willingness to try different jobs is an approach Oprah Winfrey supports — and one she thinks can help people find their life's calling.

Most people aren't Bill Gates who knew his life's purpose as a teenager. Many — like Oprah Winfrey — needed more time. According to Winfrey, all that's really important is that when you do find your calling, you're able to recognize it.

"Your real job in life is to figure out what it is you are called to do," Winfrey says on her eponymous network. "And you use a job until you can figure out what the calling is."

Like most young people, Winfrey held jobs early in her career that did not bring purpose or meaning to her life, she says. As a teenager, she hated every minute of her job at a grocery store. "I wasn't allowed to talk to customers," she said in an article for Oprah.com. "Can you imagine?"

An early job in TV news wasn't a fit either. She disliked interviewing people in times of tragedy, thinking it exploitative. She also found it difficult to control her emotions because she related so closely to the people in crisis. "I used to be exhausted all the time," Winfrey says, "because I hated it."