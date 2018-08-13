This simple tweet from Elon Musk shows the power of saying 'thank you'  

Though Elon Musk is a busy man, the billionaire is known to make time to interact with fans and customers on Twitter. One follower even credits a Musk tweet with saving her life.

This spring, jewelry designer Johnna Sabri penned an open letter to the Tesla founder, saying she saw him as an inspiration. When Musk read letter, he tweeted back his gratitude.

"Thank you for the lovely letter," Musk wrote, later adding "appreciate the letter."

Sabri later credited Musk's 'thank you' with pulling her out of a dangerous depression. She wrote, "I want to thank Elon Musk for literally saving my life when he replied to one of my tweets."

While Musk could never have guessed his tweet would have such an effect, it helps to highlight a simple fact: Even the smallest thank you can have a big impact.