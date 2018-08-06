The simple trick I'm using to save over $500 on my bills 

My family has been using AT&T for as long as I remember but we made the switch to Verizon this summer, since Verizon has better service coverage where we live and offered a better deal on an unlimited data plan. Instead of paying $75 for a single unlimited phone plan for myself, I now pay $45 for the same service as part of the family plan. Given the savings I was getting on the plan, I negotiated a deal with my mom to take advantage of Verizon's buy-one-get-one-free offer, so instead of paying $810 for one iPhone 8 Plus, we each paid $405 and got our own phones.

You can also reap these benefits by splitting a family phone plan with friends but be aware that may come with its own set of complications.

What I'll save on my phone plan

Price of single phone plan: $75 a month over 12 months = $900

What I'm paying: $45 a month over 12 months = $540

Savings this year: $360

It has been three months since I switched to combined plans and I've already saved $133. By the time I hit the 12 month mark, I'll have saved a total of $531.87.

