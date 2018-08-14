This is the most liveable city in the world

Vienna, Austria, may be most widely known for its famous Opera House, historic museums and coffee shop culture dating back over a hundred years. But now it's also the most liveable city in the world.

The European city was ranked No. 1 in the world in The Global Liveability Index 2018, an annual report by The Economist Intelligence Unit released August 14. It's the first time the city ranked as the most livable out of 140 cities surveyed, displacing Melbourne, Australia from the top spot, which had a record seven-year winning streak.