Nora Lum is best known by her stage name Awkwafina, her cocky, unabashed, aviator-glasses-wearing alter ego. But this summer has marked an important shift for the actress, rapper and comedian as she starred in two major motion pictures: the star-studded "Ocean's 8," and "Crazy Rich Asians," the first major motion picture in 25 years with all Asian leads.

"This is probably the best year of my life," Lum said.

Lum's work life wasn't always filled with red carpet interviews and selfies with Mindy Kaling. Lum has been open about her humble roots — and the long road to professional success.

In an open letter on Twitter Monday, the Queens native explained what she learned from the rejection she faced throughout her 20s and what the experience taught her about hard work.

"I remembered those days when I got fired from my job for Awkwafina, when I was broke for Awkwafina, when I got kicked off line-ups because 'Awkwafina is a joke,'" the 30-year-old multi-hyphenate wrote.