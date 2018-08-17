NFL star Rob Gronkowski gave a teammate car-buying advice—and experts say he's right

It's not unusual for young NFL players to ask Rob Gronkowski for money advice. After all, the Patriots tight end has proven to be financially savvy since he was drafted in 2010: He hasn't touched a dime of his career NFL earnings and has chosen instead to live off of his endorsement money.

On a new episode of UNINTERRUPTED's "Kneading Dough," Gronkowski told host Maverick Carter about the money advice he gave to a teammate this year: "He came up to me and he's like, 'Hey Rob, you got a Hummer. I want to get a Hummer but my agent's telling me I shouldn't get a Hummer. You know, it costs too much — like 22 grand. What do you think?'"

Gronkowski asked what he was currently driving. It turns out, the player was paying $400 a week for a rental.

"I was like, 'Dog, hurry up and buy that damn Hummer."