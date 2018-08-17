The world's richest family just got $11 billion richer

The Walton family, founders of the world's largest company by revenue, Walmart, and the richest family in the world, just got a whole lot richer.
The family's fortune saw an $11.6 billion boost on Thursday morning after Walmart reported its best sales in a decade in the company's fiscal second-quarter earnings. This brings the family's collective wealth up to $163.2 billion, as of Thursday morning, and keeps the Waltons at the top of the Bloomberg's world's richest families list, at least $64 billion ahead of the next richest family's fortune.
The Waltons have been having a great year. In May, their collective net worth placed them ahead of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett on the 2018 Sunday Times Rich List. Less than a week later, Walmart secured the No. 1 spot on the Fortune 500 list for the sixth year in a row and for the 14th time, total. With revenue of $500.3 billion, the retailer tops Fortune's annual list of America's largest companies.
Walmart has made the Fortune 500 list 24 times since the magazine published the first list in 1955, and over half of those times it has been No. 1.