The world's richest family just got $11 billion richer

These billionaires are handing over their fortune to charity and not their kids 9:50 AM ET Thu, 13 July 2017 | 01:16

Walton and his wife Helen raised four children: Rob, John, Jim, and Alice. In 1992, President George H. W. Bush awarded Walton the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The Walmart founder passed away the same year. By then, his family was already the richest in the nation, and his New York Times obituary called him "the most successful merchant of his time." Yet he drove a Ford F-150 Custom pickup from 1979 until he died over a decade later.

He famously said, "Why do I drive a truck? What am I supposed to haul my dogs around in, a Rolls-Royce?" The car is now on display at the Walmart Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Walton's son John died in a plane crash in 2005 and Helen died in 2007. The surviving three children own about 50 percent of Walmart's stock and they and their families still help lead the business.

Rob, the 15th richest person in the world, was chairman for over two decades after his father passed away in 1992. His son-in-law Greg Penner took over in 2015. "He was smart enough to marry my daughter," the outgoing chairman joked in explanation at that year's shareholder's meeting, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Jim, the 11th richest person in the world, sat on Walmart's board for more than a decade before handing the seat over to his son, Steuart, in 2016. Together with Alice, he runs the family's holding company, Walton Enterprises, the company's biggest shareholder.

Today, heiress and philanthropist Alice is the world's richest woman, according to the Forbes 2018 billionaires list (though Bloomberg has her at the second richest woman in the world, behind Francoise Bettencourt Meyers). The youngest of Sam Walton's children, Alice is reportedly worth $46 billion, and she too drove a Ford F-150 worth a relatively modest $40,000.

"My parents didn't believe value and worth had anything to do with money," she told CBS News. "I think it's always been important to keep your feet on the ground and your nose out of the air."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: