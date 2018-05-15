Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates

The Walton family, founders of the world's largest company by revenue, Walmart, officially tops the latest Sunday Times Rich List, the paper's ranking of the wealthiest 100 people in the world.

The U.K.-based newspaper reports that the American family has a collective net worth of £128.9 billion (nearly $175 billion) in its 30th annual list published on Sunday, May 13. Brothers Charles and David Koch, worth £88.9 billion ($120 billion), place second.

Although Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos comes in third, he's still the world's single richest person with a net worth of £83 billion ($112 billion). Two other individuals round out the top five: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, worth £66.7 billion ($90 billion) and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, worth £62.2 billion ($84 billion).

While Bezos may be the world's richest man, Walmart heiress and philanthropist Alice Walton remains the world's richest woman, according to the Forbes 2018 billionaires list. The youngest of Sam Walton's children, Alice Walton, 68, is reportedly worth $40.5 billion.

Her elaborate $500 million art collection and donation of $225 million in Walmart shares to the Walton Family Foundation in 2016 were two major components of raising the family's overall wealth, the Sunday Times reports.