Meet Meghan Markle, the next member of the royal family

As a lauded activist, Markle holds such titles as global ambassador for World Vision, advocate for UN Women, and counselor for One Young World, a U.K.-based charity. And she got started early: She "unknowingly and somehow accidentally became a female advocate" when she was a tween, Markle said at the UN Women's "20th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference of Women in Beijing" event in 2015.

After seeing a sexist commercial from Procter & Gamble, Markle wrote letters to companies, attorneys and politicians to express her frustration with gender inequality — and some leaders wrote back to her.

"My 11-year-old self worked out that if I really wanted someone to hear, well, then I should write a letter to the first lady. So off I went scribbling away to our first lady at the time, Hillary Clinton," Markle said at the UN.

To her surprise, Markle said she received a letter of encouragement from Clinton just a few weeks later: "It was at that moment that I realized the magnitude of my actions. At the age of 11 I had created my small level of impact by standing up for equality."