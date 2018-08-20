Cultivating a good relationship with your boss is key to your success in an organization.

That's why, when people approach bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch concerned that they've fallen out of their boss's good graces, she asks them one simple question: "Has your boss had to explain your behavior to anyone lately?"

"If so," she tells CNBC Make It, "you've used up your boss's political capital, and that, I'm afraid, is the fastest way I know to make your boss dislike, resent and eventually want to get rid of you — even if you're great at your job."

Welch defines political capital as the "goodwill your boss has stored up at the organization by working hard, making friends, doing favors and delivering results." Building this capital is extremely important — it gives your boss leeway to ask higher-ups for opportunities and things your team might need, like "buying more time for a project or hiring extra people."