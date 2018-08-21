A bestselling author reveals his 3 techniques to overcome writer’s block

Experiencing writer's block can be both frightening and frustrating for anybody working on a project with a deadline fast approaching.

Unfortunately, this inability to produce content within a specified period of time can strike at any moment.

And bestselling Hay House author Charlie Morley is no stranger to this common setback.

"All three of the books (I've wrote), I've had a point, usually halfway through, when I realize the scale of what I'm trying to do, and I just go 'F---!'" Morley, also a teacher of lucid dreaming and shadow integration, told CNBC Make It.

"My writer's block came from my inner critic. It was the inner critic saying that I didn't have enough experience to write this book, that I had imposter syndrome, that I didn't know what I was talking about, (and) that I shouldn't be writing. So, all of those inner critics were coming up and it manifested out writer's block, and it (tried to convince me) not to keep writing."

Writer's block is likely to have affected artists for centuries, but the term was first coined by psychoanalyst Edmund Bergler in the early-to-mid 20th century, following studies he conducted into writers and their productivity levels. What causes writer's block, however, can differ from person to person, yet it is often linked to concepts of not being 'good enough' or lack of motivation.

So, when a literary roadblock crops up, what's the best way to tackle it? Morley breaks down different techniques that could prove useful in confronting writer's block.