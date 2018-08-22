7 employers offering bonuses to attract new hires

There are a few things that are almost guaranteed to reel in a good candidate — and maybe even convince them to relocate. A high salary is one of them, according to a survey conducted by job search site Glassdoor.

That's why, in today's tight labor market, employers are offering up perks, benefits and even bonuses to attract and retain top talent. Recently, Glassdoor compiled a list of seven companies offering everything from gift cards and tuition reimbursements to $30,000 hiring bonuses to fill in-demand jobs in nursing, trucking and teaching.

Take a look below to see what companies you should apply to if you're looking to collect a bonus on top of your salary: