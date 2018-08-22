VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

7 employers offering bonuses to attract new hires

A man receives his order at the new Taco Bell during the official opening on April 21, 2015 in Tokyo.
Getty Images
A man receives his order at the new Taco Bell during the official opening on April 21, 2015 in Tokyo.

There are a few things that are almost guaranteed to reel in a good candidate — and maybe even convince them to relocate. A high salary is one of them, according to a survey conducted by job search site Glassdoor.

That's why, in today's tight labor market, employers are offering up perks, benefits and even bonuses to attract and retain top talent. Recently, Glassdoor compiled a list of seven companies offering everything from gift cards and tuition reimbursements to $30,000 hiring bonuses to fill in-demand jobs in nursing, trucking and teaching.

Take a look below to see what companies you should apply to if you're looking to collect a bonus on top of your salary:

A WalMart trucker delivers and picksup loads at the Rosemead store.
Robert Gauthier | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images
A WalMart trucker delivers and picksup loads at the Rosemead store.

1. Carilion Clinic

Bonus offered: According to Glassdoor, Carilion Clinic is offering up to $30,000 to any registered nurses hired in Roanoke, Virginia.

Available positions: Registered Nurse for the Coronary Care PCU department, Registered Nurse for the Cardiac Surgical PCU department and Registered Nurse for the Medical Surgery ICU department

Click to view job postings

2. Taco Bell

Bonus offered: In an effort to meet its hiring goal of 100,000 new employees by 2022, QSR magazine reports that Taco Bell is hosting hiring parties to attract new talent. In addition to offering free food, professionals who attend these hiring parties will be able to have an on-the-spot job interview and receive a gift card "signing bonus."

Available positions: Food Champion, Senior Manager of Marketing, Email Design Developer and Food Service Team Member

Click to view job postings

3. Walmart

Bonus offered: Walmart is offering a $5,000 signing bonus for experienced drivers who join the company and a $3,000 signing bonus for individuals who recently graduated with their CDL A. In addition to bonuses, the retailer is also providing paid orientation and up to $7,000 in tuition reimbursement.

Available positions: Truck Drivers

Click to view job postings

Here are the best-paying jobs in America in 2018
Here are the best-paying jobs in America in 2018   

4. Palo Alto Police Department

Bonus offered: In an effort to combat its hiring shortage, the Palo Alto Police Department is offering a $25,000 signing bonus for experienced police officers and a $10,000 signing bonus for new officers who have already completed the police academy, reports CBS.

Available positions: Police Officers and Police Officer Trainees

Click to view job postings

5. Florida Department of Corrections

Bonus offered: Last month, the Florida Department of Corrections announced a $1,000 signing bonus for new hires.

Available positions: Correctional Officer, Lieutenant and Academics Instructor

Click to view job postings

6. Anthem

Bonus offered: Health insurance provider Anthem is offering signing bonuses of $1,000 to $3,000 for nurses and case managers across the U.S., according to Glassdoor.

Available positions: Registered Nurse Case Manager, Care Manager for Behavioral Health Utilization Management and Community Outreach Manager

Click to view job postings

7. Fort Worth Independent School District

Bonus offered: The Fort Worth Independent School District is offering a $500 signing bonus to new bus drivers who commit to at least one year of employment. Starting this school year, veteran bus drivers who have perfect attendance will receive an additional $12 per day, and veteran drivers who have no more than five absent days will receive an additional $9 per day.

Available positions: Bus Drivers, Latin Teachers and Social Studies Teachers

Click to view job postings

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: The 25 highest-paying jobs in America

10 work-from-home tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries
10 work-from-home tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...