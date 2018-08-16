VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

The 25 highest-paying jobs in America

603706217
Hero Images | Getty Images

Nearly 70 percent of job seekers today say that salary is a key factor when considering employment options, according to a recent survey from job-search site Glassdoor.

To highlight the jobs offering the best paychecks right now, Glassdoor created this list of the 25 highest-paying jobs in America. The list includes the median annual income of each job, per salary reports shared by employees on the site, and the number of job openings that are currently available nationwide.

Thirteen of the 25 jobs are in tech, an increase from the 11 tech jobs that made the list last year. Five jobs on the list are in healthcare and eight job titles are new to the list, including strategy manager and nurse practitioner.

Take a look at the complete list below to see the jobs providing the biggest paychecks:

Examination
Hero Images | Getty Images

1. Physician

Median annual salary: $195,842

Number of job openings nationwide: 3,038

Click here to view job postings

2. Pharmacy Manager

Median annual salary: $146,412

Number of job openings nationwide: 2,009

Click here to view job postings

3. Pharmacist

Median annual salary: $127,120

Number of jobs openings nationwide: 2,534

Click here to view job postings

4. Enterprise Architect

Median annual salary: $115,944

Number of job openings nationwide: 1,097

Click here to view job postings

Lawyer jury in court
Robert Daly | Getty Images

5. Corporate Counsel

Median annual salary: $115,580

Number of job openings nationwide: 693

Click here to view job postings

6. Software Development Manager

Median annual salary: $108,879

Number of job openings nationwide: 1,064

Click here to view job postings

7. Physician Assistant

Median annual salary: $108,761

Number of job openings nationwide: 8,616

Click here to view job postings

8. Software Engineering Manager

Median annual salary: $107,479

Number of job openings nationwide: 1,105

Click here to view job postings

Nurse Practitioner
Mel Melcon | Getty Images
Nurse Practitioner

9. Nurse Practitioner

Median annual salary: $106,962

Number of job openings nationwide: 14,931

Click here to view job postings

10. Software Architect

Median annual salary: $105,329

Number of job openings nationwide: 1,130

Click here to view job postings

11. Engineering Manager

Median annual salary: $105,260

Number of job openings nationwide: 4,738

Click here to view job postings

12. Applications Development Manager

Median annual salary: $104,048

Number of job openings nationwide: 360

Click here to view job postings

The former Polartec textile manufacturing plant in Lawrence, Massachusetts, where incubator CI Works has signed a five-year lease. CI Works focuses on connecting younger firms to mature manufacturing companies and scale-ups. The 90,000-square-foot space could accommodate as many as 60 companies and about 200 workers. 
Boston Globe | Boston Globe | Getty Images
The former Polartec textile manufacturing plant in Lawrence, Massachusetts, where incubator CI Works has signed a five-year lease. CI Works focuses on connecting younger firms to mature manufacturing companies and scale-ups. The 90,000-square-foot space could accommodate as many as 60 companies and about 200 workers. 

13. Plant Manager

Median annual salary: $103,892

Number of job openings nationwide: 1,182

Click here to view job postings

14. IT Program Manager

Median annual salary: $102,969

Number of job openings nationwide: 218

Click here to view job postings

15. Solutions Architect

Median annual salary: $102,160

Number of job openings nationwide: 5,899

Click here to view job postings

16. Financial Planning and Analysis Manager

Median annual salary: $102,155

Number of job openings nationwide: 108

Click here to view job postings

Data Architect
Getty Images

17. Data Architect

Median annual salary: $101,900

Number of job openings nationwide: 1,472

Click here to view job postings

18. Strategy Manager

Median annual salary: $101,754

Number of job openings nationwide: 2,641

Click here to view job postings

19. Systems Architect

Median annual salary: $101,984

Number of job openings nationwide: 1,146

Click here to view job postings

20. Scrum Master

Median annual salary: $98,239

Number of job openings nationwide: 1,876

Click here to view job postings

Dave Florerke, right, is interviewed by dating consultant Kris Kenny of Kenny Connections during a preliminary 'intake' meeting at the Common Ground coffee shop in LoDo recently
Dave Florerke, right, is interviewed by dating consultant Kris Kenny of Kenny Connections during a preliminary 'intake' meeting at the Common Ground coffee shop in LoDo recently

21. Consulting Manager

Median annual salary: $97,154

Number of job openings nationwide: 1,536

Click here to view job postings

22. Attorney

Median annual salary: $96,678

Number of job openings nationwide: 903

Click here to view job postings

23. Cloud Engineer

Median annual salary: $96,449

Number of job openings nationwide: 1,077

Click here to view job postings

24. Tax Manager

Median annual salary: $96,175

Number of job openings nationwide: 3,690

Click here to view job postings

25. Data Scientist

Median annual salary: $96,116

Number of job openings nationwide: 4,986

Click here to view job postings

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: 10 work-from-home jobs that offer six-figure salaries

10 work-from-home tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries
10 work-from-home tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...