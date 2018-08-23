George Clooney is the highest-paid actor in the world, having earned $239 million between June 1, 2017 and June 1, 2018. According to Forbes, Clooney made roughly twice as much as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the second highest-paid actor, during this time period.

But while Johnson made $124 million for starring in crowd-pleasing films like "Baywatch" and "Jumanji," Clooney didn't appear on a single silver screen this past year.

In fact, Clooney hasn't starred in a film since 2016. The actor's last leading role was as Lee Gates in the crime thriller "Money Monster." The movie business is no longer where the actor's riches are coming from. Clooney made it to the top of the list thanks to the sale of his tequila business.

In June of 2017, Clooney's tequila company, Casamigos, announced that Diageo had agreed to pay as much as $1 billion for the brand.

"If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion-dollar company, I don't think we would have said yes," Clooney told CNBC via email. "This reflects Diageo's belief in our company and our belief in Diageo. But we're not going anywhere. We'll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two."