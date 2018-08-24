"I think probably a lot of people don't realize I am in the factory in design or engineering meetings or production. So that's like 80, 90 percent of the time," he tells Brownlee in one of two videos of the interview published on Youtube.

"I think sometimes people think I spend a lot of time on Twitter. ... I don't know why they would think that … that's crazy. But actually that's almost nothing.

"Most of my time is spent, or at least the last several months especially, going around the factory and then working on, say, the paint shop, the body shop where we weld up the body, the final assembly where we put all the parts together ... and then, if I am not here, I am at the Gigafactory in Nevada."