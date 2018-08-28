Only around half of Gen Z and Millennial workers think quitting in person is best

Would you quit your job through Slack? Or Dropbox? According to a recent survey, the younger you are, the less likely you are to think quitting needs to happen face to face.

Adobe polled more than 1,000 white-collar workers of all generations 18 and older to learn about their email and technology habits. According to the findings, only around half of those 18 to 34 thought 'in person' was the most appropriate way to quit a job, compared to nearly 80 percent of those 35 and older.

While face-to-face was seen as the most appropriate of all methods, regardless of age group, younger workers were more likely to think quitting over instant message, email or even a file sharing service like Dropbox was also an appropriate way to leave a company. Nearly 10 percent of those 18 to 24 would quit through Slack or another enterprise social network.