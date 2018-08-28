VISIT CNBC.COM

Only around half of Gen Z and Millennial workers think quitting in person is best

Hero Images | Getty Images

Would you quit your job through Slack? Or Dropbox? According to a recent survey, the younger you are, the less likely you are to think quitting needs to happen face to face.

Adobe polled more than 1,000 white-collar workers of all generations 18 and older to learn about their email and technology habits. According to the findings, only around half of those 18 to 34 thought 'in person' was the most appropriate way to quit a job, compared to nearly 80 percent of those 35 and older.

While face-to-face was seen as the most appropriate of all methods, regardless of age group, younger workers were more likely to think quitting over instant message, email or even a file sharing service like Dropbox was also an appropriate way to leave a company. Nearly 10 percent of those 18 to 24 would quit through Slack or another enterprise social network.

Those considering leaving their jobs should take a 'no surprises' approach, according bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch. She recommends staffers to ask their bosses for a time to talk at least 12 hours in advance. Note you'd like to talk about your future at the company, she says, to let your manager get prepared.

She suggests you approach the talk in a way that ensures you get the best possible reference from your former employer. Says Welch, "Everyone you've worked with can be a reference down the road."

Don't do something that could "haunt your career for years to come," she says. "It's good manners to leave gracefully," she tells CNBC Make It. "It's smart business to leave generously."

To make sure that you resign for your company without burning any bridges, here are three simple steps Welch recommends to depart on good terms.

