Here's how much money American men earn at every age

The median individual income for a full-time worker in United States is currently $876 per week, or $45,552 per year. But that number doesn't provide a clear or accurate picture for everyone, as earnings fluctuate depending on factors such as age, race and gender.

Here's the median income American men earn at every age, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the second quarter of 2018:

16 to 19 years: $465 weekly/$24,180 annually

20 to 24 years: $561 weekly/$29,172 annually

25 to 34 years: $857 weekly/$44,564 annually

35 to 44 years: $1,085 weekly/$56,420 annually

45 to 54 years: $1,108 weekly/$57,616 annually

55 to 64 years: $1,127 weekly/$58,604 annually

65 years and older: $1,074 weekly/$55,848 annually

Men draw higher wages than women throughout their lives. For comparison, here's the median income American women are earning at every age, according to BLS data:

16 to 19 years: $424 weekly/$22,048 annually

20 to 24 years: $523 weekly/$27,196 annually

25 to 34 years: $738 weekly/$38,376 annually

35 to 44 years: $866 weekly/$45,032 annually

45 to 54 years: $854 weekly/$44,408 annually

55 to 64 years: $856 weekly/$44,512 annually

65 years and older: $925 weekly/$48,100 annually

This is partially because male college graduates earn more from the get-go. They bring home a median salary of $50,200 at age 22 while their female counterparts earn $39,800 per year, a difference of $10,400.