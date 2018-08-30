3 tough lessons any leader can learn from John McCain

In a farewell message to Americans written before he died, McCain wrote that understanding people's differences and refusing to quit is key to navigating challenges.

"Do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here," he wrote.

He acknowledged that Americans are often heavily divided.

"We are 325 million opinionated, vociferous individuals," he wrote. "We argue and compete and sometimes even vilify each other in our raucous public debates."

McCain was known for his warnings that tribalism and polarization he felt threatened the government's ability to lead. In a speech to the Senate last year, he told politicians that he thought their deliberations were partisan and standing in the way of progress.

"We're getting nothing done, my friends. We're getting nothing done," he said, according to CNN.

In his farewell letter, McCain said that cooperation and understanding, starting with leaders, is key to moving forward.

"But, we have always had so much more in common with each other than in disagreement," he wrote. "If only we remember that and give each other the benefit of the presumption that we all love our country, we'll get through these challenging times."