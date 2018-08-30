3 tough lessons any leader can learn from John McCain

For 60 years, John McCain's life was defined by public service — and hard choices.
He was a pilot in Vietnam and survived captivity for nearly six years, suffering torture and abuse that would leave him permanently disabled. He resisted early release to avoid demoralizing his fellow prisoners, the New York Times wrote early this week. When he did return from war, he returned on crutches.
He'd later enter politics, serving in Congress for nearly four decades, and running for president twice. His political career was marked by his willingness to break with his party, a trait that earned him a reputation as a maverick.
A study of McCain's life, who died Saturday after ending treatment for brain cancer, shows the hard road leaders often need to travel to make change happen. Here are 3 examples from a long career that can inspire and guide any leader.