Her infectious laughter and boundless patience could make it easy to overlook the struggles Mercado faces — though that would be a mistake. But she's developed a reputation for getting where she wants to go (literally and otherwise), whatever it takes. "I come up with things if I can't do them," she tells CNBC Make It. "I put on my Bob the Builder hat."

Raised in New York by a seamstress mom and a shoe salesman dad, Mercado developed an early affinity for fashion. She'd sport her mom's collections as early as age six, paying close attention to fabrics and shoes. But she never imagined she'd become a model. None of the magazines she read growing up featured anyone with a disability.

"It's not like I never wanted to be a model," she says. "But when you don't know something, how are you supposed to want to be that person?"