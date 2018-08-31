For one last summer cookout, here's how to grill the perfect burger

Todd Brooks is the owner of Brooks Gourmet Burgers & Dogs, a Naples, Florida, restaurant ranked the No. 2 burger joint in all of America by TripAdvisor.

Brooks bought Lindburger's, a local institution but total dive, in 2010 and turned it into Brooks Burgers (as fans call it).

"It was a very greasy spoon sorta feel, like a dive on the corner, which I liked," Brooks tells CNBC Make It. "We cleaned it up but kept it so it felt like an old, beat-up restaurant.

"I decided on burgers and dogs because I knew a lot about the meat market and I also loved the history of the old burger joint," Brooks says. "We made [it] more approachable and we improved all the food."