Fast-food burgers are a hit in America. In-N-Out Burger topped Market Force's customer survey of the nation's top quick-service restaurants and McDonald's was the nation's highest grossing restaurant based on sales last year ($36.4 billion), according to Food & Wine.

But non-fast food burgers are still part of the $73 billion burger business, and they are among the 800 hamburgers the average American will eat this year.

They're also the best in the country.

TripAdvisor recently announced the best burgers in America based on millions of diners' reviews and opinions, taking into account the ratio and quality of great burger reviews (in comparison to overall reviews), along with quality and quantity of reviews received in the past year (ending May 2018). The list serves up crowd-pleasing burgers in restaurants that rated a minimum of 4.5 out of five, have 200 reviews and 10 locations or less as of June 2018.

These are the 10 best burgers in America, according to TripAdvisor.

1. Al's Burger Shack, Chapel Hill, North Carolina