The 10 best burgers in America, according to TripAdvisor

NBC | Getty Images

Fast-food burgers are a hit in America. In-N-Out Burger topped Market Force's customer survey of the nation's top quick-service restaurants and McDonald's was the nation's highest grossing restaurant based on sales last year ($36.4 billion), according to Food & Wine.

But non-fast food burgers are still part of the $73 billion burger business, and they are among the 800 hamburgers the average American will eat this year.

They're also the best in the country.

TripAdvisor recently announced the best burgers in America based on millions of diners' reviews and opinions, taking into account the ratio and quality of great burger reviews (in comparison to overall reviews), along with quality and quantity of reviews received in the past year (ending May 2018). The list serves up crowd-pleasing burgers in restaurants that rated a minimum of 4.5 out of five, have 200 reviews and 10 locations or less as of June 2018.

These are the 10 best burgers in America, according to TripAdvisor.

1. Al's Burger Shack, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Since 2013, Al's Burger Shack has been serving up juicy, all-natural, hormone- and antibiotic-free burgers just steps from the University of North Carolina campus in Chapel Hill.

Al's signature burger, Bobo Chili Cheeseburger, is cooked medium, served on a buttered potato bun and topped with chili sauce, slaw, chopped onion, yellow mustard and American cheese.

A bite-size burger is $5.05; AL size is $8.45.

2. Brooks Gourmet Burgers & Dogs, Naples, Florida

Brooks Gourmet Burger & Dogs first opened in 2010 in Downtown Naples, Florida and now has two other locations in the city (North Naples and East Tamiami Trail). The owners have a combined 40 years of experience in the restaurant industry, and cashed in their 401K to open the restaurant.

The signature burger is the Donut Burger, which is a half pound of all-natural Black Angus beef, American cheese and bacon between two glazed doughnuts for $11.99.

3. Honest Abe's Burgers & Freedom, Lincoln, Nebraska

Opened in 2012, the independently owned Honest Abe's Burgers & Freedom founded by two cousins has three locations in Lincoln, Nebraska, serving up classic burgers, special burgers and handcrafted shakes, like Birthday Cake (made with yellow cake mix).

A classic, signature burger is Greatest Burger Ever, with chopped bacon, griddled onions, "awesome" sauce, American cheese, ketchup and romaine lettuce. It starts at $8.25.

4. Grumps Burgers, Granbury, Texas

Texas may be known for its great barbecue, but Grumps Burgers in Granbury (about an hour's drive from Fort Worth) is serving up notable burgers. Named after founder Collier Albright's grandfather, Grumps cooks its no-frills burgers at medium well, all served with mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion, including the signature burger, Queso Burger, which is topped with queso.

The Queso Burger is $6.99.

5. Slabtown Cafe and Burgers, Traverse City, Michigan

Slatbtown Cafe and Burgers is located inside an actual house in the historic Slabtown district of Traverse City, Michigan, and it patties up to 800 pounds of burger daily, according to the website. It's been a locals' favorite since opening in 2009, and is known for its laid-back, outdoor patio and cozy indoor setting.

Out of 12 special burgers, the Slabtown Special is the signature burger, a double burger with American cheese, lettuce, grilled onions and topped with "Slabtown Sauce" for $7.25.

6. Burger Republic, Nashville, Tennessee

A popular burger chain with four locations in Nashville, Tennessee, that started in 2012, Burger Republic uses 100 percent Angus beef for their burgers, and serves American craft beers and hand-spun milkshakes.

The signature burger, The Tennessee Burger, is topped with Jack Daniel's honey glaze, American cheese, smoked ketchup, maple basted Benton's Bacon and Memphis BBQ rub-dusted onion straws. It was voted the best burger in Tennessee by Zagat.

The burger costs $11.95.

7. Pearl's Deluxe Burgers, San Francisco, California

Founded in 2003, Pearl's Deluxe Burgers in San Francisco, California, is a counter-style, casual joint known for both traditional and creative burgers.

"The King" is the signature burger, which is a quarter-pound patty topped with a half-pound hot dog, American cheese, cheddar cheese and Thousand Island dressing.

The burger is $10.99.

8. Back Door Grill, Steamboat Springs, Colorado

This funky, counter-style burger joint with retro design (think checkered prints and vintage signs) has a wall clad with dollar bills, a popular outdoor seating area and a pick-up window.

Opened in 2014, Back Door Grill's signature burger is Dirty Harry, with all-natural Colorado beef, peanut butter, a friend egg, bacon, hash browns and cheddar on a glazed doughnut with powdered sugar.

The burger is $10.99.

9. MacPhail's Burgers, Jackson, Wyoming

Macphail's Burgers is a family-operated restaurant, started in 1945, the oldest burger joint on this list and Thrillist named it the best burger in Wyoming. The rustic restaurant with "Old West" design serves regionally ranched, grass-fed premium Angus beef and locally sourced ingredients.

The signature burger, All Jacked Up, is half a pound of premium Angus beef, Colby Jack cheese, slow-simmered barbecue sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion, for $16.45.

10. The Burger Dive, Billings, Montana

Chef Brad Halsten at The Burger Dive has no previous restaurant experience; he opened the burger joint in 2010 as an avid griller and burger enthusiast. The restaurant, which has won awards for burgers, like Best Burger at South Beach Wine and Food Festival Burger Bash, has a classic, 1950s-inspired design, with checker-tiled floor and memorabilia, like toys and vintage signs.

The burgers are made fresh daily with premium Angus beef on a locally made bun.

"I'm Your Huckleberry" is the signature burger covered with Huckleberry Hatch chili barbecue sauce, bacon, goat cheese, roasted red pepper mayo and arugula. It won Halsten the Burger Champion award at the World Food Championships in 2016.

The burger costs $10.

