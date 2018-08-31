This Bollywood Youtube channel is on the verge of bumping 'PewDiePie' from his top spot

For the past five years, Swedish YouTube personality Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg has boasted more subscribers on the digital video streaming site — he currently has more than 65 million — than any other YouTube channel.

But, pretty soon, that could all change. And, Kjellberg knows it.

The "T-Series" YouTube channel currently has the second-largest subscriber base on the site, with over 59 million and growing. What's more, it's growing faster than PewDiePie, with T-Series adding roughly 141,000 new subscribers each day on average, versus 29,000 new daily subscribers for Kjellberg, according to social media tracking site Social Blade.

If those growth rates hold steady, then T-Series would catch up with PewDiePie by the end of October, ending Kjellberg's five-year reign as the YouTuber with the most subscribers. T-Series is an Indian music and film production company based in New Delhi. Most of the channel's video posts are Bollywood-style music videos featuring Indian pop stars.

The most popular video on T-Series' channel, for the song "Lahore" by singer Guru Randhawa (embedded below), has more than 559 million views over the past eight months.